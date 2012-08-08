Fluminense kit man faces 12-match ban

"The kit man Denilson Macedo ran onto the pitch from the tunnel entrance and attempted to attack [the linesman]. He had to be restrained by police," said the tribunal in a statement, adding that Macedo also swore at and insulted the official.

Team manager Rodrigo Henriques also faces a ban after Fluminense officials refused to give Macedo's name to the referee or police, saying he would be punished internally.

Fluminense were furious after having a goal disallowed late in the 0-0 draw against Brazilian championship leaders Atletico Mineiro. The hearing will take place on next Monday.

Brazilian domestic football, where even ball boys can be a source of controversy, is plagued by brawls which often turn into a free-for-all involving team officials and hangers-on and require police intervention.