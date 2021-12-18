Fog sees Kilmarnock’s clash with Dunfermline abandoned
Kilmarnock lost no ground in the Scottish Championship title race despite their game with Dunfermline being abandoned due to fog.
Referee Craig Napier suspended play in the 63rd minute and soon decided the match could not continue.
The sides were level at 1-1 at the time of the abandonment, with Craig Wighton equalising for the visitors after 20 minutes after Oli Shaw had scored from the penalty spot in only the third minute of the match.
Kilmarnock, who had lost their previous three games, drop to fifth in the table but stay five points off the top after defeats for Inverness and Raith.
Dunfermline fall to second bottom, a point clear of Morton.
