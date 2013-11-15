Fomenko hails Ukraine mentality against France

Fomenko's men are in command of the tie following their first-leg victory on Friday, which was clinched thanks to a second-half strike from Roman Zozulya and Andriy Yarmolenko's late penalty.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men in injury time as Laurent Koscielny and Olexsandr Kucher were sent off.

Fomenko, however, was quick to express his satisfaction at his side's showing.

"In such games the players do not need motivation," he said.

"On the contrary, it was up to the players to deliver, that all depends on them.

"The foundation of this win was in their psychology."

Ukraine should now be favourites to progress to next year's finals in Brazil, but Fomenko was disappointed that his team did not win by more ahead of Tuesday's second leg at the Stade de France.

"It would be better if the result was 3-0," he added.