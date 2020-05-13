Football Association appeal against Chelsea transfer ban to be heard next month

The Football Association has challenged FIFA’s verdict in relation to Chelsea’s transfer ban, with their appeal to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month.

The FA had previously indicated their intention to appeal after being fined as part of the ruling which also saw Chelsea punished for breaches of rules relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

The case is now listed on the CAS schedule to be heard on June 26.

Bertrand Traore played for Chelsea at youth level several times before he was registered by the club (Adam Davy/PA)

In February 2019, Chelsea were handed a transfer ban for two windows and fined, although both punishments were later reduced on appeal with the club permitted to sign players again this January.

The FA was initially fined 510,000 Swiss francs (£391,000 at the time), reduced to 350,000 Swiss francs on appeal.

The governing body was also given six months “to address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors in football”.

However, the FA responded by saying it would appeal and would “continue to work with FIFA and Chelsea in a constructive manager to address the issues which were raised by this case.”