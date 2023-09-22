Football boot wearable approved by FIFA - data tracking to be revolutionised with AI technology

An AI wearable technology for football boots has been approved by FIFA for use in official matches, revolutionising the way players can track their technical and physical performance data.

The technology, created by Playermaker in 2019, will become the first lower-limb tracking device to be worn in football games. It straps to the football boots of players, providing data such as technical balance, kicking velocities, speed, distance, acceleration, change of directions and time on the ball.

This enables players and coaches to track unique skills during training sessions and matches, data which Playermaker hope will help improve performance by highlighting areas of improvement.

Playermaker products strap around football boots (Image credit: Playermaker)

FIFA and football lawmakers IFAB (International Football Association Board) have both approved the technology to be worn in official matches, with Playermaker already holding partnerships with over 200 professional clubs.

Premier League sides Manchester City and Fulham are both involved with the AI data tracker, with clubs across the world also utilising the company's expertise.

Upon awarding it use in matches, FIFA described Playermaker's technology as a useful piece of technology accessible across a wide range of football, with both the technical and physical data seen as extremely helpful.

“Unlike back-mounted wearables, this product enables further-reaching insights into performance and medical disciplines due to the position on the boot generating data on the lower limbs," FIFA stated.

Data has become increasingly prominent within football (Image credit: Opta)

"It shows promise to being a cost-efficient alternative for individual and team data collection and in simplifying analysis, thus contributing to making tracking technologies available across more levels of football.”

Playermaker are clearly excited about the prospect of a wearable AI data tracker, too.

”Five years ago, we made a bold bet to place sensors on the foot, driven by our unwavering belief that we could deliver unprecedented data and insights previously unimaginable," Playermaker CEO and Co-Founder Guy Aharon said.

"Despite the skeptics who labeled us as crazy, doubting anyone would embrace sensors on their football boots, we persevered. Now, just a few years later FIFA has acknowledged the safety, precision, and undeniable future potential of footwear sensors in revolutionizing the game for all.”

More stories

Manchester United are reportedly considering sacking Erik ten Hag, with the next few matches crucial for the Dutchman to save his job.

Things are more positive for Tottenham Hotspur, with a huge deal close to being agreed.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp set a milestone achievement during Liverpool's 3-1 victory over LASK in the Europa League.