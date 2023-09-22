Manchester United 'consider' Erik ten Hag sack – with next few matches critical: report

Manchester United are considering sacking manager Erik ten Hag after just over a year in the role.

The Dutchman had a successful first season at Old Trafford, winning the club's first piece of silverware since 2017 in the form of the League Cup and qualifying for the Champions League. But things have taken a turn since and Manchester United have endured a tough start to the season.

Defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek means that the Red Devils have won just two of their six opening fixtures in all competitions, with Sky's Paul Merson stating that they're "already out of the title race".

Defeat against Brighton left Manchester United "out of the title race" already, according to some (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Spanish publication Fichajes says that United's "deep crisis" has left Ten Hag on a "tightrope", with the club's hierarchy considering a change of manager after just over a year.

Football 365, however, suggests that "it’s hard to see a not-so-reputable Spanish media outlet having reliable information" about the situation at Old Trafford. While it is likely that Ten Hag has built up a fair amount of faith following his good first season, however, Saturday night's fixture against Burnley is now critical.

Vincent Kompany's Clarets were much-improved against Nottingham Forest on Monday night and defeat could see United drop to as low as 16th by the end of the weekend's fixtures. Kompany has, however, lept to the defence of his opposite number on Saturday night, calling Ten Hag "extremely capable:.

"One thing this man has demonstrated is that he is extremely capable," Kompany said. "There is no doubting that. All the rest that is happening in the outside world, he can't control that."

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has backed Ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

1908.nl in Ten Hag's native Netherlands reports that Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is to be lined up as the next man in the dugout – though the bookies have placed Zinedine Zidane as the favourite for the role.

Ten Hag has a win percentage of 63.2, after 68 games as United boss.

