Tottenham Hotspur on brink of huge agreement – in big statement of Ange Postecoglou's start at Spurs: report

Tottenham Hotspur are about to strike a big deal – which shows just how good Ange Postecoglou's start to life in north London has been.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in the Premier League thus far, managing to pull off the latest-ever comeback in the history of the competition last weekend at home to Sheffield United. Postecoglou has brought the feel-good factor back to the club and is beloved by fans already.

Tottenham travel down the Seven Sisters Road to bitter foes Arsenal this weekend and according to 90min, the future is bright for one of the club's key performers.

The feel-good factor is back at Spurs following Saturday's dramatic win over Sheffield United (Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The report notes that adored forward Son Heung-min is to sign a big new contract, with the South Korean loving life under Postecoglou.

The 31-year-old has netted 148 goals in 377 games in white and received the club captaincy at the start of the season from his manager following the departure of Harry Kane and the arrival of Guglielmo Vicario to replace Hugo Lloris.

VIDEO: How Ange Postecoglou Has ALREADY Fixed Tottenham

Son is said to be enjoying his revival under his new manager, having had a disappointing campaign last season under Antonio Conte. Son and Postecoglou have apparently struck up a good working relationship with the 31-year-old slotting in either centrally or on the left of the Australian's 4-3-3 – and Postecoglou was effusive in his praise of his captain this week.

“Everyone knows he’s a fantastic footballer but he’s just a brilliant human being,” said Postecoglou. “For any sort of manager, when you’re looking for leaders in a group and they’re all different types, firstly what kind of person are they is really important when setting up a team.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates his hat-trick against Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Even from afar, even before I joined the club, obviously I’ve known Sonny for a long time because being from that part of the world myself and working in Asia and the exposure I had to his standing in the community there, you can tell he was respected.”

Son is valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million.

