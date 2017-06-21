Football fan gets his 21-year-old mug replaced by Bayern Munich

The 33-year-old Jim Entwistle tweeted to Bayern that his old drinking receptacle was faded and cracked, and that he was "retiring the mug after thousands of brus" [sic].

Incredibly, Bayern replied to Mr Entwistle and sent him a brand new mug with a letter after he'd forwarded them his address.

Entwistle was given the original mug as a birthday present in 1996 by his Germany-dwelling uncle, after Bayern beat Entwistle's team Nottingham Forest in the UEFA Cup.

Entwistle told the BBC: "I think he (his uncle) thought he was being funny, but over the years the mug and I became quite attached.

"It followed me around the country, through uni and work. Others have come and gone but it's always been there."