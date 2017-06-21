Bruma scores ridiculous volley for Portugal at U21 Championship

Bruma, who only a few weeks ago completed a move to Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig from Galatasaray, had Portuguese fans purring after scoring a splendid goal against Spain in their second European U21 Championship group game.

Portugal lost 3-1 in Gdynia, but Bruma's consolation strike in the 77th minute was one to remember. After Kevin Rodrigues's cross was cleared out to the edge of the box, the 22-year-old sent a brilliant volley crashing into the top corner past helpless goalkeeper Kepa.

The result sees Spain progress to the semi-finals as group winners due to their better head-to-head record against Portugal, but Bruma & Co. can still qualify as the best second-placed team.