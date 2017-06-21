Arsenal launch new home kit... with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil

The main difference with the strip is its brand new collar, which makes a return for the first time since 2006.

The iconic cannon from the club crest, meanwhile, will be featured below it on the back of the shirt to mark its 50th anniversary.

Other than that, Arsenal's home kit is relatively similar as the club continue their partnership with Puma for the fourth season running. Their shirt sponsor, Fly Emirates, remains the same.

Club legends Robert Pires and Martin Keown unveiled the shirts at Kings Cross station on Wednesday morning, while Sanchez and Ozil – who are both approaching the final year of their contracts – were involved in the online kit launch alongside reported West Ham target Olivier Giroud.