Football League Preview: Derby host rivals Boro

Middlesbrough briefly returned to the top of the table with a 4-1 hammering of Ipswich Town on Saturday before Bournemouth thrashed hapless Blackpool 4-0 later in the day to go back to the summit.

Injury-hit Derby salvaged a 1-1 draw at fellow promotion-hopefuls Norwich City to slip down to fourth place but are now without a win in four matches.

McClaren's men have lost only twice at home in the second tier this season and will attempt to get their bid for automatic promotion back on track by beating a Boro side who have picked up only a point from their last three games on the road.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side have reeled off three consecutive wins - scoring nine in their last two games - and are above Watford and Boro on goal difference in an intriguing promotion race ahead of their trip to Cardiff City.

Inconsistent Cardiff were 2-1 winners at sixth-placed Brentford on Saturday, despite finishing the game with nine men after Kadeem Harris and Federico Macheda were sent off, and they will attempt to have another say in the promotion race on Tuesday.

Second-placed Watford travel to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic, managed by their former boss Malky Mackay, while Brentford and Ipswich will aim to recover from their weekend defeats when they face Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

Norwich make the trip to Huddersfield Town, while Charlton Athletic will attempt to push seemingly doomed Blackpool closer to the drop.

Bristol City were held to a goalless draw by Gillingham on Saturday, but the League One leaders will expect to respond with a victory over out-of-sorts Crewe Alexandra at Ashton Gate.

Second-placed Preston North End host in-form Peterborough United, who have won all four games under caretaker boss Dave Robertson, while third-placed Swindon Town travel to Doncaster Rovers.

Barnsley travel to Leyton Orient looking for a seventh consecutive win, while Colchester United entertain Yeovil Town in a battle of the bottom two.

Wycombe Wanderers will go top of League Two on goal difference if they beat Accrington Stanley at Adams Park with leaders Burton Albion facing Southend United on Wednesday.

Shrewsbury Town were beaten by Wycombe on Saturday and get a chance to respond three days later at Morecambe, while in-form Bury travel to struggling York City.

Bottom side Hartlepool United will be out to make it back-to-back away wins at Oxford United, while second-bottom Tranmere Rovers make the trip to Cambridge United.