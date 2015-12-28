Football League Review: Bolton end 17-game winless run, Middlesbrough go top

Bolton Wanderers ended a run of 17 games without a win by overcoming Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Championship.

The cash-strapped club were served with a winding up petition over unpaid taxes in December and remain subject to an embargo that limits their ability to sign players.

However, the hosts received some light relief as Gary Madine's volley with 13 minutes remaining secured their second league victory of the campaign, though they remain bottom.

Middlesbrough moved above Derby County, who travel to Leeds United on Tuesday, with a 1-0 win at home Sheffield Wednesday, while fellow promotion-chasers Hull City were beaten 1-0 at Preston North End.

Andre Gray scored a hat-trick as Burnley defeated struggling Bristol City 4-0 at Turf Moor and relegation-embroiled Charlton Athletic suffered a 2-0 loss to Wolves.

Brentford closed in on the play-off places by beating Reading, who had Chelsea loanee Michael Hector sent off late on, 2-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

Walsall left it late to retain their place at the top of League One, defeating Peterborough United 2-0.

Burton Albion kept pace with Sean O'Driscoll's team as Lukas Akins' penalty saw them past Swindon Town, while Dominic Samuel kept Gillingham in the hunt by consigning Colchester United to an eighth straight League One defeat.

Barnsley moved out of the relegation zone as their 4-2 win over Blackpool coincided with Chesterfield holding Coventry City to a 1-1 draw.

Sheffield United won for the third successive match by beating Braford City 3-1, while Southend United suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at home to Milwall.

In League Two, Dagenham and Redbridge lifted themselves off the foot of the table with a 3-1 win at Stevenage.

However, they remain in the relegation following York City's 1-1 draw against Mansfield Town.

Oxford United's 1-1 draw at Yeovil Town – now bottom of the table – enabled Plymouth Argyle and Northampton Town to pull away at the top with wins over Newport County and Accrington Stanley respectively.

Elsewhere, Cambridge United scored twice in the space of 90 seconds to come from behind and beat Barnet 2-1, making it five wins in six league matches for Shaun Derry's men.