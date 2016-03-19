Football League Review: Burnley held by Wolves as Brighton move second

Burnley's lead at the top of the Championship was cut to four points by Brighton and Hove Albion after a late Danny Batth header earned Wolves a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Sam Vokes put Burnley in front before Batth's injury-time effort prevented Sean Dyche's men from recording a seventh straight win, although their unbeaten run is now 15 league games.

Brighton moved up to second place with a 2-1 victory at MK Dons. Tomer Hemed scored a brace for Brighton, but the hosts, who had Kyle McFadzean sent off, missed the chance to snatch a point as Carl Baker put a late penalty wide.

Derby County earned a 1-0 victory over local rivals Nottingham Forest in the day's early kick-off, Marcus Olsson's first goal for the club separating the sides.

Tom Lees, Fernando Forestieri and an own goal by El-Hadji Ba gave sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday a 3-0 win at home to Charlton Athletic.

Rotherham United moved out of the relegation zone as Neil Warnock continues to inspire the Yorkshire club, Leon Best scoring his third goal in two games in a 1-0 victory at Ipswich Town.

Rock-bottom Bolton Wanderers, who parted company with Neil Lennon this week, were battered 6-0 at Bristol City, while Huddersfield Town came from 1-0 down to win 4-1 at Leeds United.

League One leaders Burton Albion won 4-0 at Port Vale to maintain their six-point lead from Wigan Athletic, who extended their unbeaten run to 16 games after Haris Vuckic's strike earned a 1-0 home win against Bradford City.

Ricky Holmes' 95th-minute strike handed Northampton Town a dramatic 3-2 win at 10-man Stevenage Borough, who had led League Two's runaway leaders 2-0. Oxford United won 3-0 at Barnet to stay 11 points behind Northampton.