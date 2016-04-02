Football League Review: Burnley rescue a point, Wigan top League One

Burnley salvaged a point away at Championship promotion rivals Brighton and Hove Albion as Michael Keane's last-gasp header rescued a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Sean Dyche's side were forced to come from behind twice in order to depart the south coast with a result that keeps them three points clear of Middlesbrough.

Dale Stephens put Brighton ahead in the 30th minute but Andre Gray drilled home from the centre of the box three minutes later.

Antony Knockaert's deflected strike looped over Tom Heaton to see Chris Hughton's side go into the interval ahead, but Keane sparked scenes of jubilation among the visiting fans with his 93rd-minute header earning a point.

Hull City took advantage of Brighton dropping points with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Bristol City at the KC Stadium, while Cardiff City boosted their play-off hopes by defeating Derby County 2-1.

Fulham moved four points clear of the relegation zone by defeating MK Dons 2-1 at Craven Cottage, while Jorge Teixeira's 94th-minute goal saw fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic past Birmingham City by the same score.

Burton Albion went into Saturday's meeting with Bury as League One leaders, but a 1-1 draw saw their winless run extend to three games.

Wigan Athletic capitalised on their slip up, a 5-1 thumping of Shrewsbury Town, who played the last 30 minutes with 10 men following Zak Whitbread's dismissal, sending them one point clear at the summit.

Blackpool enhanced their hopes of avoiding relegation with a 2-0 victory at home to Southend United, while bottom side Crewe Alexandra are now without a win in 12 after receiving a 3-0 thumping from Peterborough United.

Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United both avoided defeat, but Fleetwood Town's 1-1 draw at Swindon Town means they are no closer to safety.

Northampton Town missed a chance to confirm promotion from League Two as they were held 2-2 at home to Notts County.

Bristol Rovers jumped into the automatic promotion places as their 3-0 triumph against Crawley Town coincided with Plymouth Argyle suffering a 2-1 loss at Devon rivals Exeter City.

Despite a 1-1 draw at home to Leyton Orient, York City now find themselves nine points adrift of safety following Stevenage's 1-0 victory at Luton Town.