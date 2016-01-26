Football League Review: Forest extend unbeaten run, Burton top League One

Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten run to 12 Championship games on Tuesday as they held QPR to a goalless draw at the City Ground.

Forest have dragged themselves into the top half of the table after this latest draw, a streak that stretches all the way back to late November.

Ben Osborn and Robert Tesche both hit the woodwork for the hosts, while Alejandro Faurlin was kept out by the post with the visitors' best opportunity.

Brentford looked set to close the gap on the top six after Sam Saunders' first-half strike against Leeds United, however Dean Smith's side were unable to hold on and had to settle for a point.

Mustapha Carayol snatched a point for Leeds with six minutes to play with another impressive strike, the substitute firing home from 20 yards seven minutes after coming on.

Burton Albion put their weekend defeat to Shrewsbury Town behind them with a 1-0 win over Peterborough United at London Road, a victory that sees Nigel Clough's side return to the top of League One.

Strugglers Oldham Athletic picked up a massive three points with a 1-0 triumph of their own against Shrewsbury, Carl Winchester's strike moving them to within five points of safety.

Barnsley and Port Vale were also celebrating three points on Tuesday, while Crewe and Blackpool picked up their second draws in succession against Bury and Sheffield United respectively.

In League Two, Leyton Orient moved into the play-off places thanks to Jay Simpson's 85th-minute penalty against Newport County, player-manager Kevin Nolan delivering the decisive cross that led to the spot-kick.

Meanwhile, there was drama at the Globe Arena as Mansfield Town scored twice in the last four minutes to beat Morecambe 2-1.