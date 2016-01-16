Football League Review: Hernandez hat-trick helps Hull close gap
Hull picked up a thumping Championship win against Chartlon, while Burton remain top of League One following victory at Coventry.
Hull City closed the gap on Championship leaders Middlesbrough to two points as they hammered Charlton Athletic 6-0 on Saturday.
Abel Hernandez netted a first-half hat-trick at the KC Stadium as Steve Bruce's side ensured that Jose Riga's second spell in charge of the visitors began in dismal fashion.
A 1-0 defeat for Middlesbrough at managerless Bristol City opened the door for Hull to close in on top spot, while Derby County were subjected to a 3-0 home defeat by Birmingham City.
Bobby Zamora's early goal proved enough to secure Brighton & Hove Albion's first victory in eight league games as they beat Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, and Sheffield Wednesday climbed into the play-off positions thanks to Gary Hooper's brace in a 2-0 win against Leeds United.
Bolton Wanderers remain bottom after being beaten 3-0 at Nottingham Forest, with Bristol City and Charlton for company in the bottom three.
In League One, Burton Albion continue to lead the way following their 2-0 win over Coventry City, with second-half goals from Calum Butcher and Stuart Beavon securing the points for the visitors.
Walsall go second after withstanding a second-half fightback to win 3-2 at Bury, moving ahead of Gillingham who were held to a 2-2 draw at Doncaster Rovers.
Blackpool moved out of the relegation zone courtesy of a remarkable 5-0 win over Scunthorpe United, with Shrewsbury Town - beaten 3-0 at home by Barnsley - dropping into the bottom four.
Only goal difference separates the top two in League Two and leaders Plymouth Argyle kept their noses in front with a 3-2 win against Stevenage at Home Park, while Northampton Town maintained the pressure by coming from a goal down to win 2-1 at Dagenham & Redbridge.
Elsewhere, Warren Feeney enjoyed a winning start to his tenure as Newport County manager, with an Aaron Collins goal securing victory for the Welsh side at rock-bottom York City.
