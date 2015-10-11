Football League Review: Plymouth return to the top as Stevenage earn thrilling point

Reuben Reid scored twice as Plymouth Argyle won 2-0 at Notts County to return to the top of League Two on Sunday.

In an even contest, the visitors were rewarded for taking their chances when they arrived, with Reid netting once in each half - in the 18th and 86th minutes - to make the difference.

The striker's first came with a shot from the edge of the penalty area and his late goal - scored at the second attempt after his initial effort had been saved - sealed the victory

The result knocks Portsmouth off the top of the table and means Notts County, who were relegated from League One last term, continue their disappointing start and drop down a place below Cambridge United to 16th.

In Sunday's other game, Stevenage recovered from falling behind twice to draw a thrilling match 3-3 at Exeter City.

After Dean Parrett and Ben Kennedy had netted for the visitors, Exeter were leading 3-2 going into stoppage time thanks to a double from David Wheeler and a stunning Clinton Morrison overhead kick, only to be denied by Chris Whelpdale's volley at the death.

The draw saw Teddy Sheringham's men end a miserable run of five straight defeats, but they have still only won two of 12 league matches.