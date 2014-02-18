Football League Wrap: Derby move up to third

Patrick Bamford struck 12 minutes from time at Hillsborough on Tuesday to lift Steve McClaren's side above QPR in the table and just two points behind second-placed Burnley.

The result leaves Wednesday - who have now lost two league games on the bounce after a eight-game unbeaten run - in 17th.

Wigan Athletic continued their play-off push with a comfortable 2-0 home win over relegation-threatened Barnsley, with first-half goals from on-loan duo Nicky Maynard and Martyn Waghorn doing the damage.

Tuesday's other game in the Championship saw bottom-placed Yeovil Town hold Watford to a 0-0 draw at Huish Park.

Meanwhile, in League One, Leyton Orient got their promotion challenge back on track with a 2-0 victory over basement club Stevenage at Brisbane Road - that win lifting them above Wolves into second place.

Bradford City ended a 13-game winless streak by beating Port Vale 1-0, and Carlisle United picked up a 2-1 away win at Coventry City.

Meanwhile, MK Dons played out a 0-0 stalemate with Preston North End and Crawley Town's home fixture with Tranmere Rovers was postponed.

In League Two, Oxford United missed the chance to go second by losing 3-2 at play-off contenders Newport County, while Accrington Stanley drew 0-0 at home with Bury.

All three of Tuesday's other fixtures in the fourth tier - Rochdale against Burton Albion, Southend United versus Hartlepool United and Exeter City's home game with Morecambe - finished 1-1.