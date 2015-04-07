Football League Wrap: Pool misery continues

Relegated to League One on Monday after Rotherham United's 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, Blackpool were hopeful of giving their fans something to cheer 24 hours later.

But Hall's unfortunate own goal in the 46th minute saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 Championship draw at Bloomfield Road.

Jamie O'Hara had given Lee Clark's men - who have won just four times this season and conceding a whopping 80 goals - a sixth-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Charlton Athletic and Fulham also played out a 1-1 stalemate at The Valley.

Ross McCormack put Fulham in front in the eighth minute but their joy was short-lived as Johann Berg Gudmundsson levelled proceedings soon after.

In League One, leaders Bristol City moved a step closer to achieving automatic promotion with a 3-0 home win over Swindon Town.

Steve Cotterill's side - who have five games to play and are 13 points clear of third-placed MK Dons - took the lead through Kieran Agard in the 36th minute.

Joe Bryan and Aaron Wilbraham then netted in the last 10 minutes, leaving Bristol City fans dreaming of a return to the Championship.

MK Dons moved within five points of second-placed Preston North End, keeping their own automatic promotion aspirations alive, after a 2-0 home success against Scunthorpe United.

William Grigg got both goals in the first five minutes for Karl Robinson's side.

And Sheffield United sit fifth after a 3-2 Yorkshire derby triumph against mid-table Doncaster Rovers, Steve Davies bagging the winner 19 minutes from time.