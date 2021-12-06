Quiz! Can you name the top 20 transfers in every position?

12 minutes on the clock, 80 players to guess - 20 in each position.

If you have a certain amount of money in the transfer pot... where should that money go? There's been some debate about it over the years.

You see, there's nothing quite like an imposing centre-back to organise the team and take the entire XI to a new level. We don't even need to tell you who we're referring to, there. Signing a top-quality keeper can have the same effect.

But arguably, the hardest thing to do in football is score goals. You won't be surprised to see that of the most expensive players in the game, most of them - it turns out - are forwards.

Wherever your choice lies, a few of these lads have proven themselves well worth the megabucks. A few haven't, too...

