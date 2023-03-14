Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?
They're the big spenders of English football - but who have City dropped their cash on?
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
The team who spends the most doesn't always win the big trophies at the end of the season. But it certainly helps.
Ever since Sheikh Mansour arrived at Eastlands, Manchester City have had a reputation as the moneybags of the Premier League. They've signed the biggest stars of today and tomorrow in their quest for glory – and it looks like it's paying off, right?
Just skimming through the list of players in today's quiz is a who's who of recent Premier League legends. There are very few misses in City's recent history when it comes to signings.
So who's been bought by the Eastlands outfit for the most dosh? 10 minutes on the clock – and a lot of top talent to admire…
