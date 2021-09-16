Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

You have 12 minutes to guess 94 clubs.

Ahh, the European Super League. The closed shop of 12 teams - plus five to eight more - of the biggest sides in Europe playing each other every week.

The idea had nothing on the current competitions we have - that's clear from this week's football, already. We've seen 6-3s, four-goal debuts and a multi-million empire being held 1-1 by a club whose record signing came from Leicester's under-23s.

And that's just the Champions League. The Europa League is newly streamlined and boasts some exciting clashes tonight - while even the Europa Conference League has a few big-hitters in the mix.

But can you name who any of these teams are?

