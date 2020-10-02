What the papers say

Dele Alli could stay with Tottenham, after the club rejected a loan offer from Paris St Germain, according to The Guardian. Alli had been thought to be on his way out of Spurs, amid the arrival of Gareth Bale and the impending loan spell of Carlos Vinicius to bolster the club’s attacking options. But while Alli was offered to PSG, the French’s club’s proposal of £1.5million to secure him on loan was rejected by Spurs. However, The Daily Telegraph also reports PSG may be tabling a second bid for the 24-year-old.

Meanwhile Tottenham have launched a bid to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, on loan, the Daily Express reports. Rudiger has fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard, and has lost his place in the side to Kurt Zouma. Chelsea are moving to offload players after their off-season buying spree.

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira could be on the move (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal have agreed a deal to send Lucas Torreira, 24, out on loan to Atletico Madrid, according to AS. This will free up space in the Gunners’ budget to allow them to sign 22-year-old French midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon, the Spanish website says. Arsenal will have competition in any pursuit of Aouar in the shape of Paris St Germain, L’Equipe reports.

Fulham are poised to bid for PSV Eindhoven defender Timo Baumgartl, The Daily Telegraph reports. The German 24-year-old played regularly in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart before moving to Eindhoven last year.

Demarai Gray looks headed for the exit door at Leicester (John Walton/PA)

Demarai Gray looks to be on his way out of Leicester, according to the Mirror. The Foxes are open to offers for the 24-year-old winger, who is in the final year of his contract. Gray, a member of Leicester’s Premier League-winning side in 2016, has slipped down the pecking order at Leicester under Brendan Rodgers. Spurs have been known to be long-time admirers of the former Birmingham City man, but interest has also come from abroad.

Social media round-up

Man Utd set to receive huge transfer fund boost after they make breakthrough over Chris Smalling salehttps://t.co/zSikUL2Igi— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 2, 2020

Man Utd 'in advanced talks' to sign Real Madrid flop in last-ditch transfer bid https://t.co/GKYc3ZSoDJ— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 2, 2020

Players to watch

Amad Traore: The 18-year-old Ivory Coast winger could move from Atalanta to Manchester United, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Harvey Barnes: The 22-year-old is set to sign an extended contract with Leicester following his call-up to the England squad, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Marcos Alonso: Chelsea’s 29-year-old left-back could be off to Inter Milan as part of a Blues clean out, Sky Sports reports.