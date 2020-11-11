What the papers say

Chatter about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus is bound to grow after a throwaway comment from Paris St Germain’s sporting director. The Daily Mail says Leonardo said “something unforeseen can happen” when asked whether the French side would consider making a move for the 35-year-old forward if he was put on the market. The former Manchester United player takes home £28million per year after joining Juve from Real Madrid in 2018 and Spanish outlet Sport has reported the Italians want to get his hefty wage off their books.

Expect United to accelerate their pursuit of Jack Grealish if Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford in the summer. The Manchester Evening News reports the versatile Aston Villa and England midfielder, 25, has begun achieving such impressive form that bosses at Old Trafford are considering him as an option should Pogba depart and Juan Mata decides not to stay when his contract expires in June.

Dele Alli has fallen out of favour under Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho (Alex Livesey/PA)

The Sun says Dele Alli is all but certain to leave Tottenham in January. The paper notes the 24-year-old midfielder, who has 37 England caps, has appeared for just 66 minutes in the Premier League this campaign and has failed to earn a spot in Spurs’ last four matchday squads. PSG are thought to be his likely destination after the Ligue 1 side attempted to sign him last summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mason Greenwood: The Times and the Daily Star report United bosses have made it clear the 19-year-old England forward needs to improve his lifestyle off the pitch if he wants a new contract.

Brenner: Italy’s CalcioMercato reports Arsenal are among the European clubs interested in Sao Paulo’s 20-year-old Brazilian forward.