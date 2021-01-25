What the papers say

Chelsea and Manchester United’s pursuit of Erling Haaland could be about to hit a massive roadblock in the form of Real Madrid. The Daily Express says the Spanish giants may focus their attentions on the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker after Kylian Mbappe re-affirmed his commitment to Paris St Germain.

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid. The 22-year-old is believed to be staying with the Gunners until the end of the current season.

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson could have a loan move in his near future (Adam Davy/PA)

The Sun says Arsenal are looking to send winger Reiss Nelson out on loan this month. The 21-year-old has featured in just nine games this season, with speculation mounting the Gunners are eyeing a loan move with a Sky Bet Championship club in order to give him some playing time.

Liverpool look to be the club most likely to sign Derby’s 16-year-old forward Kaide Gordon. According to The Telegraph, the Reds are closing in on a £1million-plus deal for the teenager, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham.

Social media round-up

EXCLUSIVE: Burnley want to sign Nottingham Forest skipper Joe Worrall, but may wait until the summer | @JamesNurseyhttps://t.co/CpUxthcpabpic.twitter.com/gNbdmrhlo7— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 24, 2021

Ex-Leicester star Ahmed Musa wanted by West Brom on free transfer https://t.co/8KnPODMNqv— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 24, 2021

Players to watch

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric is believed to be on the verge of signing a new contract (Nick Potts/PA)

Luka Modric : The 35-year-old midfielder is expected to sign a new contract with Real Madrid, according to Spanish publication Marca.

Donny Van De Beek: The Times reports the Manchester United midfielder is in no hurry to leave Old Trafford, despite being given limited playing time since his high-profile arrival in the summer.