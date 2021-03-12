What the papers say

Wolves could be looking to make a number of loan deals permanent in the coming transfer window, according to the Express and Star. Nuno Espirito Santo’s outfit may look to make moves for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose, Angers full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and Porto’s midfielder Vitinha.

Chelsea are said to be preparing should ChristianPulisic leave Stamford Bridge, with Bayern Munich’s KingsleyComan being lined up as a potential replacement, the Daily Mail reports.

Another potential departure from west London is Jorginho, who has been linked with a move to Napoli by the Daily Express. It follows rumours he is looking to reunite with Maurizio Sarri, who is tipped to return to the club as manager.

Nice to get the 3 points with clean sheet 💪🏽✅ pic.twitter.com/vhujiIoykB— Dinos Mavropanos (@DMavropanos) February 20, 2021 See more

Konstantinos Mavropanos will fight to remain at Arsenal, despite interest from Stuttgart in making his loan move permanent, says the Daily Mirror. The Greek signed for the Gunners in 2018 but has struggled to become a first team regular.

AngeloGabriel, the 16-year-old Santos winger, has already got a list of suitors despite his young age, with Liverpool and Real Madrid both keen on the youngster, writes the Sun.

Social media round-up

Edinson Cavani looks set to complete summer transfer after ‘many conversations’ with Boca Juniors https://t.co/h9JudFpwqm— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 11, 2021 See more

Agent Jorge Mendes ‘urged’ #MUFC to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer https://t.co/0Ah4pIBV5epic.twitter.com/SPNNEkJnwB— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) March 11, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: Paris St-Germain could make a move for the Juventus forward if he decides to leave Turin in the summer, says Le Parisien.

Lionel Messi: The Argentina forward will move to Inter Miami in two years’ time and may not stay at Barcelona past the end of this season, according to Cadena Ser.

Georginio Wijnaldum: Inter Milan have held talks about a potential signing of the Liverpool defender, Calciomercato reports.