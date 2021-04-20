What the papers say

Fresh from Jose Mourinho’s sacking, reports of his possible replacement have already emerged. The Daily Mail says Spurs bosses have identified RB Leipzig’s 33-year-old German manager Julian Nagelsmann as the man to take over at Tottenham. According to the paper, Nagelsmann is open to the move, however freeing him from his current contract could cost Spurs up to £10million.

Staying with manager moves, The Sun says Crystal Palace have placed Patrick Vieira on their shortlist of options to succeed Roy Hodgson, should he depart Selhurst Park this summer. Citing The Athletic, the paper reports doubts are growing over Hodgson’s future with the Eagles as he nears the end of his contract. If he does depart, Arsenal great Vieira, who spent two years leading Nice, is believed to have worked his way into consideration for the role.

Tottenham may have to battle Wolves to secure Carlos Vinicius long term (Rui Vieira/PA)

The Sun says Spurs are set to face some strong competition in their pursuit to lock down Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius. The 26-year-old joined Tottenham on loan from Benfica in October, with the North London side having the option to make the move permanent. However, Wolves have reportedly been in contact with Benfica as they look to strike a deal to see him at Molineux next term.

An impressive loan stint at West Brom has seen Arsenal inundated with interest for midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. According to the Daily Mirror, Crystal Palace have joined Leeds and French club Monaco in monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation, with a potential summer transfer believed to be on the cards.

Players to watch

Roma’s Edin Dzeko is on the radar of Inter Milan (Tim Goode/PA)

Edin Dzeko: The Roma striker is a main target for Inter Milan this summer, according to Calcio Mercato.

Niklas Sule: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has prioritised signing the Bayern Munich defender, reports The Athletic.