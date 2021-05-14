What the papers say

Benjamin Mendy could be on his way from Manchester City to Chelsea, if a possible slip-up from the London club’s merchandising department is any indication. The Manchester Evening News found Mendy’s name on a list of options available to be put onto the back of Chelsea playing strips when purchased from the Blues’ online shop. A move away from City for the 26-year-old defender would not surprise, since he has slid down the full-back pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

Leicester are keen to sign Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand, the Leicester Mercury reports. The 31-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season and it has been confirmed he will leave the Saints. The Foxes are believed to have long been interested in Bertrand, with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers having worked with him when they were both at Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente is reportedly a target for Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United are lining up a bid for Atletico Madrid’s Spain midfielder Marcos Llorente, according to the Daily Mirror. While the LaLiga leaders make moves to keep the 26-year-old, United are said to be finalising a bid worth £68million. Llorente’s current contract does not expire until 2024.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is wanted by Atletico Madrid, according to Spanish website Fichajes. The 26-year-old has been linked to a move away from Anfield this summer after a patchy season marred by injuries and illness, and Atletico are said to have identified him as a key target. The Guinea international shapes as a replacement for Lucas Torreira, who will return to Arsenal when his loan spell ends in June.

Joachim Andersen could be moving to Tottenham (Andy Rain/PA)

Tottenham are keen to beat north London rivals Arsenal for the signature of Denmark centre-back Joachim Andersen, TeamTalk reports. The 24-year-old has spent this season on loan at Fulham from Lyon, and has impressed many keen judges despite the Cottagers’ relegation. The former Sampdoria star, who will not be returning to Fulham, is valued at around £26million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Rodrigo De Paul: Leeds are said to have the front running over Liverpool and AC Milan in the race to sign the 26-year-old Udinese and Argentina midfielder, according to Il Milanista.

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patricio could be off to Roma (Naomi Baker/PA)

Rui Patricio: The 33-year-old Wolves keeper is a target for his fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho at Roma, says Calciomercato.

Xavi: The former Barcelona midfielder has re-signed at Qatari club Al-Sadd in a blow to the Catalan giants’ hopes of him replacing Ronald Koeman if he is sacked, the Daily Mail reports.