Football rumours: Kieran Trippier joining United as Jesse Lingard leaves?

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has boosted West Ham’s hopes of signing attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to the Daily Star. Lingard starred on loan for the Hammers last season and the east London club have been linked to a permanent move for the 28-year-old all summer. While David Moyes’s outfit is understood to have been priced out of such a deal, Ronaldo’s impending arrival means United may be more willing to negotiate.

It is not all about attack for United, however, with the Old Trafford giants moving in on England right-back Kieran Trippier, according to Spanish outlet AS. Atletico Madrid are said to be demanding £34.3million for the former Tottenham defender, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to be keen enough to launch a late bid in the last few days of the transfer window, although Arsenal are also interested.

Willian is reported to be eager to leave Arsenal (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Willian is eager to leave bottom-placed Arsenal to return home to Brazil and join Corinthians, reports the Daily Mail. The ex-Chelsea man’s salary is a potential stumbling block, but such is his desire to leave the struggling Gunners – where he does not fit into manager Mikel Arteta’s plans – the 33-year-old midfielder is prepared to forgo the remainder of his contract and more than £20m in wages to do so, the paper says.

Trippier’s signing may leave United more inclined to sell full-back Diogo Dalot to Borussia Dortmund. Sky Sports reports the Bundesliga club is keen on snaring the 22-year-old, although other reports say the Portugal man is determined to stay and fight for his place at United.

Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury could be off to Newcastle on loan (Nick Potts/PA)

Leicester’s home-grown midfielder Hamza Choudhury is keen to join Newcastle on loan, according to reports on Tyneside. The Chronicle says both clubs are willing for the move to happen, with a possible break at New Year. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has accepted his need to make loan moves, and Choudhury appears to have moved down the pecking order with the Foxes.

Social media round-up

Dortmund want Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi in loan transfer and will launch offer ‘soon' https://t.co/q5WIatI5wq— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 30, 2021 See more

Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba 'rules out' Chelsea or Tottenham transferhttps://t.co/ZXZhGh0WiKpic.twitter.com/FhbaFddGJS— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 29, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Danny Drinkwater: The former Leicester Premier League-winning midfielder, 31, could leave his parent club Chelsea for Reading, according to the Reading Chronicle.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo could be off to Feyenoord (Martin Rickett/PA)

Amad Diallo: Manchester United’s Ivory Coast winger, 19, is poised to join Feyenoord on a season-long loan, the Daily Mail reports.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Everton are interested in signing Arsenal’s 23-year-old England right-back on loan, Sky Sports says.