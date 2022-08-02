Football rumours: Manchester United look to shed six defenders in rebuild

What the papers say

Manchester United are weighing up which six defenders to sell before the end of the summer transfer period, the Daily Mail reports. It is reported that Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Baily, Alex Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird and Phil Jones could face the axe.

Chelsea have offered 19-year-old centre-back Levi Colwill to Brighton as part of a player-plus-cash deal for 24-year-old left-back Marc Cucurella, according to the Daily Standard. The latter’s move to Manchester City reportedly collapsed over the weekend, giving Chelsea a shot.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to join Fulham (Nick Potts/PA)

The Guardian writes that Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to join Fulham. The clubs agreed on an £8m deal and personal terms for the 30-year-old.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is close to joining Nice in France, according to the Daily Mail. If a medical scheduled for this week goes well it will end the 35-year-old’s 11-year stay at Leicester, where he is currently captain.

Social media round-up

Former Liverpool academy star joins Spanish third division side #LFChttps://t.co/s40hFrVhh0— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 2, 2022 See more

Gabriel Slonina has just signed the contract with Chelsea after medical on Monday – finally sealed between clubs/player. ✅🔵🇺🇸 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022 See more

Players to watch

Timo Werner could leave Chelsea (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Timo Werner: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports RB Leipzig are leading the race to sign the 26-year-old Chelsea forward.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Sky Sports writes the Blues are in talks with Napoli over a loan deal for the 27-year-old goalkeeper.