What the papers say

Manchester United’s bid to sign MarioMandzukic has moved a step closer, reports the Daily Mirror. Mandzukic currently plays his club football with Juventus, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been looking to improve his side’s attacking options after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left Old Trafford over the summer.

NathanAke will be one of the first targets for Chelsea when their transfer ban is lifted, says the Daily Express. The 24-year-old was formerly on the books at Stamford Bridge but moved to Bournemouth in 2017 and played in every Premier League game for the Cherries in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season.

Troy Parrott, Tottenham’s Irish striker, has been noticed by Juventus and the Italian giants may consider an offer, reports the Daily Express. Parrott, 17, has already represented the Republic of Ireland at under 17, 19 and 21 level.

Troy Parrott has been linked to Juventus (Nigel French/PA)

Two Premier League clubs are set to tussle over the signing of AC Milan forward Suso, reports the Daily Mail. Both Wolves and West Ham are interested in bringing in the £36million man when the transfer window opens in January, the paper says.

FabianRuiz is in the sights of Manchester City with the Premier League club sending scouts to watch the Napoli midfielder in Champions League action, reports the Guardian. Ruiz, 23, made his Spain debut in June this year in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Social media round-up

Ralf Rangnick becomes shock contender to replace Solskjaer at Man Utd https://t.co/qzqSey1l6a— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 24, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign TWO strikers in Januaryhttps://t.co/w6OLnfvQ6T#MUFCpic.twitter.com/ErIQ3LmxfA— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 23, 2019

Players to watch

Dayot Upamecano: Arsenal see the RB Leipzig centre-back as a solution to their defensive concerns and will look to bring in the Frenchman, reports The Sun.

Unai Simon: The Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper could succeed Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid, according to AS.

A photo posted by on

James Maddison: Leicester will be looking to hold on to their midfielder amid interest from Manchester United, reports the Leicester Mercury.