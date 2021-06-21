Football rumours: Paul Pogba to be offered new deal by Manchester United

What the papers say

Manchester United intend to make Paul Pogba the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a new deal, according to The Sun. The paper reports United will offer the 28-year-old midfielder £104 million over the next five years. The France World Cup winner is going into the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

Arsenal have reportedly begun negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt about acquiring Andre Silva. The Portugal striker, 25, is available for about £34m this summer and is considered by bosses at the Emirates as a replacement if Alexandre Lacazette leaves, according to the Express which cites The Transfer Window podcast.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to keep N’Golo Kante in west London (Adrian Dennis/PA)

N’Golo Kante has just over two years left at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea bosses want to lock the 30-year-old down for longer. The Mail refers to the reporting of journalist Fabrizio Romano as it says the Blues will open talks with the midfielder in the coming weeks, as they move to ward off any potential suitors impressed by the France international’s Euro 2020 efforts.

The Express reports AC Milan have given Turkey’s Hakan Calhanoglu a deadline to decide his future, with the playmaker previously linked to Arsenal as a replacement for the long-departed Mesut Ozil. Calhanoglu’s contract at San Siro ends this summer and the Rossoneri have offered him a longer stay but he is delaying making a decision, the paper cites Football Italia as saying. The 27-year-old has been told to respond to Milan’s offer by June 30.

Social media round-up

Man City hand rivals Man Utd advantage in Sergio Ramos transfer race https://t.co/IJQXRjlFYG— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 21, 2021 See more

Carlo Ancelotti has his eyes set on Everton's superstar #EFChttps://t.co/4Qvj8Domew— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 21, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Cengiz Under: Italian outlet Calciomercato says Roma’s Turkey winger, 23, has attracted the interest of Eintracht Frankfurt, after spending last season on loan at Leicester.

Jadon Sancho’s possible return to England continues to attract attention (Nick Potts/PA)

Jadon Sancho:Talksport reports Borussia Dortmund have told Manchester United they will need to spend £77m plus add-ons to sign the 21-year-old England winger.