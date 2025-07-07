Manchester United 'willing to complete' move for Chelsea star at bargain price: report

Manchester United are in need of significant squad surgery this summer.

Their 15th placed finish marked their worst ever Premier League campaign, and their Europa League final performance left a lot to be desired.

Mathues Cunha and Diego Leon have already moved to Old Trafford this summer, but other moves have stalled as Manchester United boss Rubem Amorim looks to head into pre-season.

Price revealed as Manchester United move towards Chelsea star

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony are all expected to leave, which would mean their attacking options are considerably depleted heading into the new season.

A move for Bryan Mbeumo appears to have stalled and Manchester United have been forced to look elsewhere to add to their pool of options.

The search has lead them to Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku who is expected to be part of the outgoings at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Spanish outlet Fichajes is reporting that the Blues may be prepared to let the Frenchman go for as little as £35 million, which would represent a significant loss on the £52 million they paid for him two years ago.

In his two years in west London, Nkunku has played 60 times, only starting 26 games. However he has managed 18 goals across all competitions, including five in the Europa Conference League, which Chelsea managed to win last season.

FourFourTwo understand both sides are keen on the move but it remains to be seen if a deal can be made.

In FourFourTwo's view it would be a good move for Nkunku. At RB Leipzig he was extremely exciting to watch and was even joint top-scorer in his final season in Germany. He would be coming in as an almost guaranteed starter at Old Trafford, and without European competition, he might be able to find his best form again.

Chelsea's transfer policy under Todd Boehly is anyones guess, but recouping any sort of fee looks to be something they would be willing to do, so it wouldn't come as a huge surprise if they sanctioned a cut-price deal to balance the books.

Transfermarkt currently value Nkunku at €35 million.