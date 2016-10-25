Football world mourns Carlos Alberto

One of football's true greats, Carlos Alberto, passed away on Tuesday.

The Brazil legend - captain of the famous 1970 World Cup-winning side and scorer of one of the most iconic goals ever seen during that tournament - died following a heart attack, aged 72.

The news was confirmed on his own Facebook page, with a post reading: "With great regret we inform you that, on the morning of this Tuesday (25/10), our eternal captain, Carlos Alberto Torres, passed away in Rio de Janeiro."

Com muito pesar informamos que, na manhã desta terça-feira (25/10), o nosso eterno Capitão, Carlos Alberto Torres, faleceu no Rio de Janeiro. #CapitaEterno

And social media was soon awash with tributes from throughout the game.

I am deeply saddened by the death of my friend and brother . Dear God, please take care of our "Capitão". Rest In Peace. October 25, 2016

Heidi and me are deeply shocked. Carlos Alberto was like a brother to me, one of my best friends! October 25, 2016

We're deeply saddened by the loss of Carlos Alberto, a legendary player and wonderful person. He'll always remain part of the Cosmos family. October 25, 2016

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Carlos Alberto Torres, the great captain of the 'tri' in Mexico", said the FIFA President (1/2) October 25, 2016

"We will forever remember 'Capita' lifting the Jules Rimet Trophy and we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends" (2/2)October 25, 2016

Um exemplo de liderança dentro e fora de campo, um grande amigo que sempre me tratou com grande carinho. Descanse em paz Eterno capitão!!! 25 October 2016

It was a pleasure to have know him. RIP my friend.October 25, 2016

Meanwhile, fans remembered 'that' goal, with one GIF in particular being shared thousands of times.