Football world mourns Carlos Alberto

Social media has been flooded with tributes and memories of legendary Brazil captain Carlos Alberto, who died on Tuesday aged 72.

One of football's true greats, Carlos Alberto, passed away on Tuesday.

The Brazil legend - captain of the famous 1970 World Cup-winning side and scorer of one of the most iconic goals ever seen during that tournament - died following a heart attack, aged 72.

The news was confirmed on his own Facebook page, with a post reading: "With great regret we inform you that, on the morning of this Tuesday (25/10), our eternal captain, Carlos Alberto Torres, passed away in Rio de Janeiro."

 

Com muito pesar informamos que, na manhã desta terça-feira (25/10), o nosso eterno Capitão, Carlos Alberto Torres, faleceu no Rio de Janeiro. #CapitaEterno

And social media was soon awash with tributes from throughout the game.

Meanwhile, fans remembered 'that' goal, with one GIF in particular being shared thousands of times.