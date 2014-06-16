Forlan: Suarez 'desperate' to face England

Suarez has been working his way back to full fitness after undergoing knee surgery last month and was an unused substitute as Uruguay opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with a shock 3-1 loss to Costa Rica on Saturday.

The Liverpool striker, who topped the Premier League scoring charts with 31 goals, cut a frustrated figure on the bench and Forlan said his fellow forward was itching to face England in the must-win clash at the Arena Corinthians.

"Every player is desperate to play every game and he's the same," said Forlan, who played an hour in Saturday's loss.

"It's really important he plays against England. Hopefully he can train well and he can be ready for the game."

Uruguay were expected to get the better of Costa Rica, who were seen as the inferior team in Group D prior to the tournament kicking off on Thursday.

Oscar Tabarez's men were on track to do so after Edinson Cavani netted a 24th-minute penalty before it all fell apart in Fortaleza, though Forlan insisted his side cannot afford to have any regrets with two games remaining.

"We have to rest, train and then try to play as best we can in the next game," added the 35-year-old.

"In football you always have pressure so every time you play it's a challenge.

"We're looking forward to playing England, but you look forward to any World Cup team, because you know you’re playing against a good national team."