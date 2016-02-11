In-form Bedoya nets extra-time winner for Nantes

Amid a dearth of U.S. field players plying their trade in Europe, Alejandro Bedoya is enjoying goal-scoring form not seen from a top-flight American abroad in quite some time.

The Nantes midfielder came off the bench to score an extra-time winner for the second straight round in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, marking his fourth goal in his past six matches.

Bedoya entered in the 108th minute at Bordeaux and converted a back-post header 10 minutes later, capping the scoring in a 4-3 triumph that secured Nantes' spot in the Coupe de France quarterfinals. The situation was remarkably similar to Nantes' round of 32 win over Mantes 78, in which Bedoya came on the 105th minute and scored the match's lone goal seconds later.

The 28-year-old also has found the net in two of Nantes' past four Ligue 1 matches. Bedoya hadn't scored since April 25 before his recent hot streak kicked off Jan. 20.