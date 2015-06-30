Former Birmingham City player Thwaites among Tunisia victims

Birmingham City confirmed former player Denis Thwaites died in Friday's terror attack in Tunisia.

At least 18 British nationals were killed, including 70-year-old Thwaites and wife Elaine, 69, in Sousse.

Thwaites played with Birmingham between 1960 and 1972, and helped the Midlands club to the 1963 League Cup - their first major trophy.

Former team-mate Garry Pendrey paid tribute to Thwaites.

"It is unbelievable," Pendrey said, via Birmingham City's website.

"He was the equivalent of Trevor Francis in his time, he really was.

"Denis was a terrific player, he had tremendous ability. He could go past people, score goals.

"Unfortunately he wasn't really able to reproduce his talents on a consistent basis, he had a problem with nerves.

"But he was some player, and a lovely, lovely man."