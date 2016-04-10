Former Chelsea doctor Carneiro calls for trust in medics

Eva Carneiro has spoken publicly for the first time since leaving Chelsea under a cloud, the former team doctor highlighting the importance of a club having trust in its medical personnel.

Carneiro and physiotherapist Jon Fearn were criticised by then manager Jose Mourinho for entering the field of play to treat Eden Hazard late in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Swansea City on the opening day of the Premier League season in August.

The doctor left the club in September after being demoted from matchday duties and is pursuing a constructive dismissal case, as well as suing Mourinho, who was sacked in December, individually.

Carneiro delivered a speech at a football medical conference in London on Saturday and, while not directly addressing the acrimonious departure from Stamford Bridge, did stress the importance of players and coaching staff trusting the opinion of medical professionals.

"The relationship with management absolutely affects how ready [players] feel to take on a risk," she said.

"Trust in the medical team is absolutely essential.

"If you get a player to trust you enough to guide the progression, he is much more likely to be able to progress well and not have to rely on his innate perception of what he thinks is going on.

"If you are able to inform the right decision with confidence he will trust you have his best interests at heart."