Former Denmark manager Nielsen dies aged 76

After his playing career was cut short due to injury, Moller Nielsen began to forge his reputation as a coach within Denmark, becoming national team manager in 1990 and guiding them to their only major trophy two years later.

Denmark earned a late entry to Euro 92 after Yugoslavia were forced to withdraw, and they took full advantage, beating Germany 2-0 in the final.

Goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel produced an excellent display in that match and was named in the team of the tournament, and the former Manchester United man led the tributes to his former manager, who underwent an operation on a brain tumour in July 2012.

"Richard Moller Nielsen, an inspiration, my teacher and my friend. R.I.P my friend," Schmeichel wrote on his official Twitter page on Thursday.

During his six years in charge of Danish national team Moller Nielsen presided over 65 games, collecting 34 wins, 17 draws and only 14 defeats.

After leaving his role with Denmark in 1996 he went on to coach Finland and Israel, and was awarded the FIFA Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.