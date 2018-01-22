Former England captain Armfield dies aged 82

Former England captain Jimmy Armfield has died at the age of 82, Blackpool Football Club have confirmed.

A member of the World Cup-winning squad of 1966, Armfield's death comes following a battle with cancer.

Armfield spent his entire club career with Blackpool and made a record 627 appearances over the course of his 17 years at Bloomfield Road, while he represented his country 43 times.

He did not play in England's successful World Cup campaign due to injury but was later awarded a winners' medal as an unused member of the squad.

Club deeply saddened to learn of the passing of its record appearance holder and Vice-President Jimmy Armfield. January 22, 2018

Armfield went on to manage Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United during the 1970s, guiding the latter to the European Cup final, where they lost to Bayern Munich.

He was also a respected broadcaster and worked as a consultant with the Football Association.

Fellow former England international and broadcaster Gary Lineker led the tributes, tweeting: "Saddened to hear that Jimmy Armfield has passed away.

"A wonderful footballer and England captain who went on to be a terrific broadcaster of the game he loved, and, most importantly, he was a delightful man.

"He'll be much missed."

43 appearances and a medal.Rest in peace, Jimmy Armfield. January 22, 2018