Former England international Kieron Dyer undergoing tests in hospital

Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer is in hospital undergoing tests.

Dyer is currently working as Ipswich Under-23s manager and the club confirmed the news in a statement on their website.

It said: “The club can confirm that Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer is currently undertaking tests in hospital.

“Everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club sends their best wishes to Kieron at this time.

“We ask everyone to respect Kieron’s privacy, and we will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Dyer, who started his playing career at Ipswich and also spent eight years with Newcastle, recently took part in Channel 4 programme Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins but had to withdraw after he suffered a collapsed lung.