Former Liverpool defender Josemi retires

Former Liverpool, Malaga and Villarreal defender Josemi has announced his retirement at the age of 36.

The full-back has called time on his playing career after 15 seasons at senior level, having been without a club since leaving Indian Super League side Atletico Kolkata in November last year.

"The moment has come to say goodbye. To put a full stop on my career as a professional footballer," he posted via his official Twitter account.

"The moment to hang up my boots and bid farewell to what has been my life since I've been able to think.

"Eight clubs, 351 official games and the odd title, but above all a million experiences that I will never be able to forget.

"But yes, the moment to say goodybe has arrived, the time to keep my boots in the cupboard and to look at new professional perspectives, relating to sport and football, that poison that has had me trapped since I was a random boy on a random street in Torremolinos.

"In my town, in my Malaga, the ground I want to live on and enjoy with my people, as always."

Muchas gracias por tu dedicación y por llevar siempre los colores blanquiazules por el mundo. Mucha suerte ¡¡MALAGUISTA!!September 22, 2016

Josemi, who began his career with Malaga and was a key part of the 2002 Intertoto Cup-winning side, was signed by Rafael Benitez shortly after he became Liverpool manager in 2004.

He won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in 2005 during his two-year spell at Anfield, making a total of 35 appearances, before returning to LaLiga to join Villarreal and later Real Mallorca.

He later enjoyed a spell in Greece's top flight, before moving to India in 2014.