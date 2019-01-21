Former PFA Team of the Year star completes move to non-league Ashton Town

Tenth-tier outfit Ashton Town have pulled off a major coup by securing the signing of former Tottenham, Sunderland and Wigan defender Pascal Chimbonda.

The one-time France international – a member of Les Bleus' 2006 World Cup squad – was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year after a superb season with Wigan in 2005/06, before representing Spurs, Sunderland and Blackburn in the English top flight.

He has initially agreed to join the club, who are currently 15th in North West Counties League Division One North, for one month.

Chimbonda has previous in the lower leagues of English football, having previously turned out for Market Drayton Town and Tyne-Wear outfit Washington.

Ashton announced that the 39-year-old will go straight into their team to face Bacup Borough this Saturday, and chairman Mark Hayes was delighted to land a high-profile addition.

“I first met Pascal when he came over last May to play in my annual Joseph’s Goal Legends game,” Hayes said.

“He didn't hesitate to sign when asked to help promote this year’s game and to strengthen our team, signing on initially for one month.

“His signing comes at a perfect time as our squad is just settling after getting used to North West Counties football again, following our one season in the Cheshire League.

“It's a huge boost for the club, and one that I hope Wigan Athletic fans will come and support.”