Former U.S. star Stuart Holden announces retirement

Former U.S. national team star Stuart Holden has announced his retirement.

The 30-year-old leaves the game after what was once a promising career that was brought down by injuries over the past five years. The news comes after Holden spent a week training with the national team in Carson, California, as Jurgen Klinsmann's squad prepares for a match against Canada on Friday.

Holden was not on the roster for the February friendly, but had beens trying to make a comeback after being away from the international setup for nearly three years. The midfielder last played for the Stars and Stripes in the 2013 Gold Cup final, where he left the match on a stretcher after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee.

THANK YOU for all the memories, it's been one hell of a ride. Cheers to the next chapter! https://t.co/6nRmeBCPe3 pic.twitter.com/4pVbyhUkL3

— Stuart Holden (@stuholden) February 3, 2016

Holden began his professional career with Sunderland in 2005, but he failed to play in any matches for the Premier League club before heading home to MLS and spending the next four seasons with the Houston Dynamo. He returned to Europe in 2009, signing with Bolton Wanderers.

Holden's injury issues began during an international friendly against the Netherlands in March 2010 when he broke his leg following a challenge by Nigel de Jong. Before the injury, he was playing very well for Bolton and was considered one of the top midfielders in the Premier League.

While playing for Bolton in March 2011, Holden suffered an injury to his left knee and a fractured femur near the knee joint. After recovering from that injury, he was loaned to Sheffield Wednesday in May 2013 shortly before the Gold Cup. Upon his return from his third major leg injury, he reinjured his right knee in a reserve match and hasn't played since.

Holden scored three goals in 25 appearances with the U.S. national team.