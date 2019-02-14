Former West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison joins Ostersund on short-term deal

Former West Ham United midfielder Ravel Morrison has joined Swedish side Ostersund from Lazio on a short-term deal.

The 26-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, has signed a six-month contract after spending the last week with the club at a training camp in Marbella.

Ostersund are managed by Englishman Ian Burchnall, who replaced Graham Potter after he took over at Swansea City last summer, while their technical director is former Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth head of recruitment David Webb.

"It's a fantastic recruitment for us,” said Burchnall.

“David Webb, our technical director, has done a fantastic job.

"Morrison has trained with us for a while and we have talked to him about his career and what he wants. It feels great that he is now our player."

Morrison joined Lazio on a four-year deal in the summer of 2015 but made just eight appearances for the Serie A giants.

He was sent on loan to Mexican outfit Atlas last season, where he scored three goals in 25 appearances, after a six-month loan at Queens Park Rangers at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.