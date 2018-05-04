Former West Ham recruitment chief hit with FA misconduct charge

The former head of recruitment at West Ham has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following alleged comments made about African footballers.

Tony Henry was sacked by the club in February after they investigated disparaging remarks he is said to have made in an email.

The Daily Mail claimed to have seen emails from Henry advising an agent that West Ham did not want to sign African players, recalling difficulties the club had with Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho.

He is said to have added that African players "cause mayhem" when not selected in the team.

West Ham branded the alleged comments "unacceptable" and terminated his contract as the FA launched its own investigation, which has led to him being charged.

"Tony Henry, former West Ham United FC Head of Player Recruitment, has been charged with misconduct in relation to comments he made which are alleged to be improper and/or insulting and/or abusive," English football's governing body said in a statement.

"It is further alleged that this breach of Rule E3(1) is an 'Aggravated Breach' as defined in Rule E3(2), as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality and/or colour.

"Mr Henry has until 15 May 2018 to respond to the charge."