Forrest spurred on by Player of the Year award

Winning the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award has given Celtic winger James Forrest added incentive to improve his game further.

Forrest was named Scotland’s top player this season by his Ladbrokes Premiership colleagues on Sunday and has now been shortlisted for the equivalent award from the Scottish Football Writers’ Association.

The 27-year-old has netted 17 goals for Celtic this season and five for Scotland and is looking to continue making his mark.

“Last year was probably my best and I think I’ve got one better this year,” he told Celtic TV.

“Winning the award gives you a lot of confidence and makes you want to do more as well.

“When you’re playing for Celtic there’s always big games. You are going for titles and you want to play in the Champions League, big games, and make sure you stay in the team yourself.

“When you win stuff personally, and as a team, it does make you want more, and I will work hard to make that possible.”

Forrest added: “I was absolutely delighted. I was buzzing and it’s a massive honour.

“Personally, it’s unbelievable for the season you’ve had and what you have contributed to the team to be noticed. I’m very grateful for that and you can’t do it without your team-mates as well.”