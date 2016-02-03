Forster 'robbed' Arsenal, laments Cech

Fraser Forster "robbed" Arsenal of victory, Petr Cech has said, after watching the Southampton goalkeeper deliver a man-of-the-match performance at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The Saints left London with a hard-earned 0-0 draw, with England goalkeeper Forster called into action routinely as Arsenal fired 11 shots on target during the game.

Incredibly, Forster has kept clean sheets in all four of his games this season, since returning from a serious knee injury, helping Ronald Koeman's men shoot up the Premier League table.

Cech is quoted by the Evening Standard: "Fraser Forster robbed a point from us because it was only thanks to him they got a draw here.

"They did really well in the first half but in the second half we did much better and created a lot of chances - probably the most we have this season at home. We just couldn’t find the back of the net because he was outstanding and made important saves."

The Southampton stalemate left Arsenal on 45 points after 24 games, five adrift of league leaders Leicester City in fourth place, having failed to win any of their last four league outings, with no goals scored since the 3-3 draw with Liverpool on January 13.

"We had a position where we could only look at ourselves but now we are behind so we need some of the results to go our way.

"But there is a long way to go and there is always a twist in the tail so you keep working hard every day and try to keep getting results. If we believe then I think we can still do it - there are more than enough games to put ourselves back at the top of the league so we will work for that."