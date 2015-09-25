Foster sidelined until Christmas

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has been ruled out until Christmas after suffering a setback in his return from a knee injury.

Foster had been expected to make his comeback next month after damaging his cruciate knee ligament in March.

However, the 32-year-old England international is now set for more time on the sidelines.

"It'll be Christmas time I think, we've got to make sure we're careful," WBA coach Tony Pulis said.

"He had a little setback, which pushed him back a little bit. Thank God it wasn't too bad and he's up and running again now so fingers crossed he'll be ready to go before Christmas.



"I think, having spoken to Ben, the most important thing is for him to get fit and start playing for West Brom again and then if the Euros [Euro 2016] come for him then brilliant.

"But the most important thing is he's got to get fit and get back into the team. A couple of weeks and he'll be on the grass, that'll be a big boost."

WBA host Everton in Premier League action on Monday.