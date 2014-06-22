The FourFourTwo Preview: Cameroon vs Brazil

Luiz Felipe Scolari's side remain favourites to win the tournament on home soil, but have not been convincing in their opening two matches.

The hosts were somewhat fortunate to secure a 3-1 win over Croatia in the first game of the tournament and came in for criticism following a goalless draw against Mexico.

Scolari's side were toothless against their South American rivals in Fortaleza on Tuesday, but remain top of the pool and on the brink of securing a place in the last 16.

Cameroon are still licking their wounds after a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Croatia in Manaus on Wednesday, so Brazil will see the clash in Brasilia as an opportunity to make a statement of intent.

The African nation are rooted to the bottom of the group without a point or a goal, and they will be without influential midfielder Alex Song after he was sent off for elbowing Mario Mandzukic.

Brazil will be striving to heap more misery on Cameroon in the capital city and they know just a point would be sufficient to see them through to the last 16.

Scolari will be eager for his side to put on a show following their disappointing display against Mexico, though, in order to build some momentum for the knockout stages.

The experienced coach - who led his country to 2002 World Cup glory - is expected to keep faith with striker Fred, who has so far failed to recreate the sort of form that he produced in the successful FIFA Confederations Cup campaign last year.

Willian, Bernard and Hernanes are among the players hoping to be given a chance from the start with Ramires and Paulinho not at their best against Mexico.

Hulk missed that stalemate due to a muscle complaint and it remains to be seen if the forward will be passed fit to face Volker Finke's side.

Finke, meanwhile, will be hoping captain Samuel Eto'o is available to return after he missed the thrashing against Croatia due to a knee problem.

The German could opt to drop Benoit Assou-Ekotto after the left-back head-butted team-mate Benjamin Moukandjo during the Croatia clash, with Henri Bedimo standing by to replace him.

Cameroon face the prospect of failing to secure a solitary point for a second successive World Cup after they suffered three defeats in South Africa four years ago.

Not since 2002 have Cameroon secured a victory in a World Cup finals, when Eto'o was on target in a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia.